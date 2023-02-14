Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

