Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.
Akamai Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Akamai Technologies
See Also
