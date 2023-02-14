Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.79. 1,886,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

