Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($166.67) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.04. 231,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.