Airbus (EADSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2023 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2023 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2023 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2023 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Airbus Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 231,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.