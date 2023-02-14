Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 527,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

