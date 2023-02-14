Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $19.41 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and $1.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00220564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00102971 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00059905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.