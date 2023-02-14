Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0365 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $1.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00220806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00102411 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060299 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

