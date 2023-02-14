AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Performance

AGMH opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.