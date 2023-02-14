Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.5% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $22.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

