AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AerSale by 75.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 171,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.44. AerSale has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

