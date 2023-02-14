Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $56.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
