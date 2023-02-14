Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

