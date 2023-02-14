AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap by 124.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 741,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,475,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

