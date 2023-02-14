Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Down 71%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) was down 71% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Stock Down 71.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products.

