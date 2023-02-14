adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

FRA ADS opened at €139.98 ($150.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €136.87 and its 200-day moving average is €135.64. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

