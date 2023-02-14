Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 966,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.13.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

