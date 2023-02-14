Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 966,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.13.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
