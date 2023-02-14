ABCMETA (META) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $586.38

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $586.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00217905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010594 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $599.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

