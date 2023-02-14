88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 77.7% in January

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,500 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 4,507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,038,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of 88 Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

See Also

