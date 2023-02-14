7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.70

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 23981151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

7digital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30.

About 7digital Group

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.

