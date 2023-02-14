77,168 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

