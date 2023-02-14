63,791 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab Increases Dividend

NYSE:ECL opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

