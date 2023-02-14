5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF stock remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPLSF. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

