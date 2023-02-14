5,706 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

