3,393,093 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,393,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,405,000. MKS Instruments comprises 8.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

