22,999 Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRG. Barclays raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

FWRG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $947.20 million, a PE ratio of 321.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

