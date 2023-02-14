1,815,891 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,815,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Paramount Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 25.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.62. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 17.75 and a twelve month high of 41.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

