14,000 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

