11,130 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

