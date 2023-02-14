11,130 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Livent Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.82.
Livent Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
