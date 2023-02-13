Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $30.70 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

