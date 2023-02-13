Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2,087,193 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

