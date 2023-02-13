ZEON Hits Market Cap of $82.43 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 98% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $19,883.88 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00426850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,129.44 or 0.28275322 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

