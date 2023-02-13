Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $65.00 million and $114,276.65 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002708 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

