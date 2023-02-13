YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.72 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.72 million and $447,815.89 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s).

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

