YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $218.25 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.25 million and $631,664.51 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00055789 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $436,941.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

