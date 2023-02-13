Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

