Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

