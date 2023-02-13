Ycg LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ycg LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.66. 1,091,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.