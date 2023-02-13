Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.87. 31,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

