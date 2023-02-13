XRP (XRP) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and $1.06 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00419329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.27 or 0.27777100 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.