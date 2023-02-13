XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.66. XPeng shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2,569,405 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

