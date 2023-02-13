XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XFLT stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.45.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

