Wrapped Velas Market Cap Achieves $53.10 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $24,387.63 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00425138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.00 or 0.28161918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02425609 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $15,749.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

