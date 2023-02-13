WOW-token (WOW) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $289.02 million and approximately $54.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.01354873 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006314 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034715 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.40 or 0.01642398 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001153 BTC.

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939119 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

