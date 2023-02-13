World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.78

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 149967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INT. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

