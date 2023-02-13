Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,410.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $113.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.
About Wolters Kluwer
