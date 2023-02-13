Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,410.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $113.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.