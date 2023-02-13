Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $121.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

