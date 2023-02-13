WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $6.17 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

