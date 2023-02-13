WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 54,013 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,013 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $119.29. 153,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,654. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

