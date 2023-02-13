WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,801 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Incyte by 41.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220,208 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.47. 40,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,667. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

