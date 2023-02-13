WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

TJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

