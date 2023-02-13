WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,688 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.02. 61,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

